See you in camp, Enyeama hints at Eagles’ return

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has dropped a cryptic hint that he could return to the team. Enyeama, in a social media post, said he will be in camp with Nigeria’s players and staff ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The 41-year-old announced his shock retirement in 2015 after making over a 100 appearances. In subsequent interviews, Enyeama claimed he left the team because he felt he was treated poorly and without respect. Enyeama also revealed he stopped watching the Eagles’ matches.

He could now be ready to rejoin the team ahead of their AFCON 2023 training camp in the UAE. Reacting to a post about the AFCON preparations of the team on the official Instagram account of the Super Eagles, Enyeama posted a comment saying, “Let’s go, See you in camp. Time for business.”