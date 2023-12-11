Sedentary habits may double risk of uterine fibroids – Study

Clocking up six or more hours of sedentary leisure time every day may double a woman’s risk of uterine fibroids before she’s gone through menopause. These are the results of the research published in the open-access journal ‘BMJ Open’.

Fibroids are muscular tumorus that grow in the wall of the uterus (womb). Fibroids are almost always benign (not cancerous).

The risk of these benign, but potentially large and painful, womb growths seems to rise in tandem with the amount of time spent sitting or lying down during the day, the findings suggest.

Sedentary behaviour is associated with tumours that rely on the female hormone estrogen, such as endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers; uterine fibroids are also fuelled by estrogen.

The researchers therefore wanted to find out if there might be a link between extensive sedentary leisure time and the risk of uterine fibroids.

They drew on the Yunnan cohort of the China Multi-Ethnic Cohort Study, which is a prospective community-based long-term study in southwest China, involving 99,556 participants from five provinces.

The final study sample included 6623 women aged 30 to 55 who had not yet gone through the menopause.

Around six out of 10, representing 61 per cent of the women clocked up 2–3.99 hours/day of sedentary leisure time.

In all, 562, representing 8.5 per cent of the women, had uterine fibroids, the prevalence of which increased with age. Rates were highest (2.5 times higher) among those aged 50 and older, reported the ‘SciTechDaily’.

Weight, body mass index (BMI), number of live births (more than two), menstrual status, time since last live birth (13-17 years onwards), physical activity, and sedentary leisure time were all associated with uterine fibroids.

But the more sedentary leisure time spent, the greater the risk of uterine fibroids seemed to be. And after accounting for potentially influential factors, sedentary leisure time of six or more hours a day was associated with a risk twice that of women who clocked up fewer than two.

While sedentary leisure time wasn’t associated with the prevalence of fibroids in premenopausal women, it was associated with the prevalence of fibroids in perimenopausal women: the risk was five times higher among those who clocked up six or more sedentary leisure hours a day than it was in those who clocked up fewer than two hours