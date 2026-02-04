SEDC Unveils Vision 2050, Targets $1trn Economy

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) yesterday launched the South East Vision 2050 Regional Stakeholder Forum. Speaking at the opening of the three-day conference in Enugu, Managing Director Mark Okoye emphasized that the new roadmap was designed to move the region away from fragmented development efforts toward a unified, sustainable economic bloc.

According to him, the forum will serve as a strategic platform to define, harmonise and align the economic roles of the five states within a shared development architecture. Okoye noting that the region currently faces a $10 billion infrastructure deficit.

According to him, the primary goal was to address the unique challenges of the South East, particularly its limited landmass of 29,000 square kilometers, which necessitates highly coordinated planning for infrastructure and industrialization. Okoye said the commission is targeting onetrillion-dollar economy within the next decade.