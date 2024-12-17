SEDC: Onuigbo Commends Tinubu, Kalu For Reversing Years Of Igbo Relegation

Share

The Chairman, Security, Climate Change, and Special Interventions Committee on the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Sam Onuigbo, has said President Bola Tinubu deserves special thanks for the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Onuigbo also commended the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for his role in the setting up of the body.

He noted that by expeditiously assenting to the bill for the creation of SEDC after its checkered passage by the 10th National Assembly, the President did what other Nigerian leaders before him could not do.

In a statement, Onuigbo, who represents the South East in the Governing Board of NEDC, said the SEDC has unique and specialized roles to play and promises to fulfil for the region after the intense devastations of the civil war.

He declared that the South East intervention ist commission came more than 54 years after a proclamation to address the promises of the triple Rs-Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Reintegration–which were virtually abandoned by successive military and civilian administrations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"