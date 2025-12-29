SEDC Game Changer For S’East Devt, Says Anambra RHA Ambassador

The establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC ) has been described as the real tonic towards the socioeconomic development of the geopolitical zone.

The Commission has also been adjudged as a great impetus of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu towards galvanising the rich economic potentials of the area.

According to the Anambra state Ambassador of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, Chief Okey Ezenwa, while speaking with reporters in Awka, Anambra, it is not in doubt that the regime of Tinubu has so far impacted positively on the infrastructural development of the geopolitical zone.

Governor Uzodimma, while inaugurating the Ambassadors, had charged them to go back to their various states and work very hard for the re-election of the President in the 2027 general elections, adding that their work ” starts immediately”.

He added, Ezenwa stated that the president deserved the support of Nigerians, the people of South East and Anambra people, particularly given his pedigree in office.

The President, he said, had since the assumption of office worked for the upliftment of the South East zone through the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he noted is working towards the economic and social emancipation of the region.

Besides, the President, he said, is a bold and detribalised leader who ensures fairness, equity and transparency in governance, stressing that today many dilapidated and abandoned federal road infrastructure in the South East region are either being rehabilitated or reconstructed.

“The President is a progressive. He is a bold and visionary leader who is not afraid to take necessary decisions for the long-term benefits of the country and its citizens. You can’t fault that”, he said.

He said that the president is tackling head-on both the security and economic challenges he met on the ground on assumption of office through well-thought-out economic policies and systematic engagements across the six geo-political zones, which are today manifesting in reduced prices of foods and other essential commodities in the markets.

“Such a visionary leader deserves our collective support to enable him to accomplish his laudable programmes for the people”, he said.

He lauded the appointment of Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma as National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, describing him as a goal getter.

“I am delighted to work under Governor Uzodimma.

He is not only visionary, but has been such a goal getter and workaholic who has inspired transformative developments in the state.

“Just go to Imo and see the state on the rise “, he intoned.