Security: You’ve Done Well, CONYL Tells CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has been commended for his exemplary leadership and dedication which resulted in the current security and stability of the country.

“Under his stewardship, we have witnessed significant improvements in coordination and synergy among our security agencies, leading to more effective responses to security challenges facing our country,” the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL said in a statement.

The president general of the umbrella body of all the youth groups from the six geopolitical zones, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said the CDS deserved commendation and appreciation for ensuring that Christmas and New Year celebrations were peaceful across the country.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his insightful decision to appoint General Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff.

This appointment has proven pivotal in fostering collaboration among various security forces, enhancing operational efficiency, and reinforcing our collective commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of Nigerian citizens.

“The Chief of Defence Staff’s strategic vision and proactive approach have not only strengthened our defence capabilities but have also instilled a renewed sense of confidence in our security apparatus.

His leadership has been instrumental in uniting our security agencies, facilitating better communication, and ensuring a coordinated response to security threats.

“As we continue to navigate the complexities of national security, we look forward to further progress under the Chief of Defence Staff’s guidance. Together, we can build a safer and more secure future for all Nigerians.”

The group called on Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices made by the armed forces and their families, to secure the country.

CONYL called for greater collaboration and support to sustain the current security already recorded.

