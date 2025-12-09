Security Withdrawal Order: Tinubu Ill Advised, Makes VPs Vulnerable –Senator Hanga

The Senator Representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Sani Hanga, has faulted the presidential order asking police orderlies to be withdrawn from VPs, insisting that the president was ill advised.

In a chat with newsmen, the senator queried the rationale behind the president’s directive, saying it would create chaos and put everybody holding any small office in danger.

He said: “I was at a gathering in Kaduna some days ago and I overheard some people saying this man is a senator and I also overheard somebody saying the very stupid rubberstamped and I know that soon I might be lynch and I quickly left the place.

“The president needs to look inwards on this ill advice because he is jeopardizing the lives of so many people, and what would be the benefits of his actions, what need to be done is to make the nation’s security working.