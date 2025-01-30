Security Top Of Our Priority In Govt – Otti

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has said that all efforts towards a safe, peaceful and secure Abia State may not be in the public domain, but all that matters is the results being achieved because security is a top priority in his administration.

Otti who spoke when he received in audience a team from the office of the National Security Adviser led by Barr. Abdullahi Bello who was in the State for an official visit, applauded the teamwork existing among security agencies in the State which has led to peace and security in Abia State.

He said that all the efforts towards securing Abia manifested in the just concluded yuletide as there were little or no reports of security breaches across the State.

Otti reiterated that his administration attaches top priority to issues of security, noting that the most important part of governance is security, adding that if security fails every other thing fails.

The Abia Governor who welcomed members of the team to Abia State said that the visit provides an opportunity for both parties to learn from one another.

According to Otti, “For us, the most important part of governance is security. If security fails, every other thing fails, so we attach top priority to issues around security, that is why we’re excited to have you here to give us all the support that you can and you too can learn from us.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Barr. Abdullahi Bello said that they were in the state for a “victim impact assessment.”

Bello commended Governor Otti for his various achievements, especially in the areas of infrastructure and security.

Share

Please follow and like us: