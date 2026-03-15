Security Stepped Up Ahead Of Soludo 2nd Term Inauguration

Security operations and sensitisation campaigns have been stepped up ahead of the second term inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo coming up Tuesday.

Similarly, activities towards the ceremony commences today with an interdenominational church service at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Awka, which would be followed by the inauguration proper.

According to two separate statements signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga and the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor: “The Anambra State Police Command has today, 14th March 2026 intensified security measures across the State as preparations heighten for the second term inauguration of the State Government.

“The Command in collaboration with other security agencies, has also stepped up security advocacy and public sensitisation as well as operations across the state, to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free event.” Ikenga announced that the 100 officers and men, who recently passed out from the two weeks arms and combat training at Oji River Police College would be complementing the efforts of security operatives on ground.

“Recall that the Police Command received 100 well trained and equipped personnel on armed and combat training from the Police College Oji River, a few days ago. “The Officers shall complement the strategically deployed personnel to critical locations, strengthened patrols, and enhanced intelligence gathering to maintain law and order before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

“The Command also urges residents, stakeholders, and visitors expected for the event to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel as efforts are being made to guarantee the safety of all dignitaries and members of the public.”

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its commitment to providing adequate security and ensuring that the inauguration ceremony is conducted in a peaceful and secure atmosphere” Ikenga said.

Similarly, Mefor explained: “The schedule is as follows: “Sunday, March 15, 2026: Interdenominational service by 11am at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka.” “Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Official swearing-in ceremony by 10am at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka”