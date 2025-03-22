Security Stakeholders Honour Police AIG, Disu In Abuja

Share

Security stakeholders and senior Police Officers gathered on Friday to honour the newly promoted Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FC), CP Tunji Disu to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) with a send-forth dinner in Abuja.

The event, held at Chida Hotel, Abuja, brought together heads of all security organizations in the FCT to celebrate Disu’s leadership and contributions to policing in the city.

During the event, security leaders praised Disu for his efforts in simplifying policing and enhancing security in the FCT.

Many commended his leadership style, noting that his tenure saw a significant decline in crime rates across the Territory.

In his appreciation speech, Disu expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for assigning him to the FCT Command, as well as to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, officers of the command, his family, and friends.

He credited his success to the collective efforts of his team.

“The only thing I did was leadership; the officers of the command did the job and did it very well.

All the achievements attributed to me were not personally done by me but by the joint efforts of the officers of the FCT command, and I appreciate them for the wonderful job,” Disu said.

Acknowledging the risks involved in policing, he highlighted the dangers faced by officers, recalling that 140 Police Personnel lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024 while combating crime.

He also emphasized the role of parenting in crime prevention, urging families to instil good values in their children to ease the burden on law enforcement agencies.

