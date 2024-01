Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that security of lives and property should be the major national priority of governments at all levels. Adeleke said this at the wreath-laying ceremony for Armed Forces Remembrance Day yesterday in Osogbo.

The governor said that a secured nation would enjoy a safe environment for human and capital development. “As the laying of wreaths is held nationally today, we have to remember the special place of Osun in national defence.”