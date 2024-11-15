Security: Shehu Sani, Lamido Disagree On Nation’s Security Situation, Ribadu

Share

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly is in serious disagreement with a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, as urged the latter to appreciate how the present administration tackled insecurity instead of politicizing the situation.

Sani’s reaction was a sequel to Lamido’s total condemnation of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, for projecting the achievements recorded by the President Bola Tinubu-led Government in tackling security challenges across the country.

Ribadu who was emboldened by the achievements claim, cautioned anyone “not to dare Tinubu”, a development that drew the ire of the Lamido, who is a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Lamido, who took to his verified X handle account, described the NSA as “loquacious, flippant and qualified to have been Tinubu’s Minister of Information instead of NSA.”

Lamido reminded the NSA of working with President Tinubu, who he once described as a corrupt politician when he was the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, stressing that he was not conducting himself professionally in the office like his predecessors.

Lamido wrote: “Late Umar Shinkafi, Gen Abdullahi Mohammed, late Rafindadi, Sama’ila Gwarzo, Gen. Aliyu Gusau, and Gen. Sarki Mukhtar, Col. Dasuki anbGen. Monguno.

“These are those I can recollect and they all share something in common. They were all mature professionals, disciplined, competent, and not loquacious, above all anonymous and were never flippant. They were all very thorough because they never had a moral problem.

“The current National Security Advisor understandably has a moral problem which is a huge burden to carry. By way of reminder, the current NSA was the Chairman of the EFCC under the regime of President Obasanjo.

“Event at then he was known to be loquaciously flippant. In his characteristic arrogance, he used his office to intimidate and malign political office holders just like he now frequently threatens people with Court action over any opinion expressed about his office.

“Against all the known Fulani unforgettable mind of vengeance, he greedily accepted Tinubu’s offer. That singular mistake disrobed Ribadu of his cloth of honour and character for agreeing to run for the party of the man he once described as the most corrupt.

“By the same greed, Ribadu is today serving in the Government of the people he called the most corrupt. Tinubu as President, Akume as SGF and Kalu as ranking Senator indeed like Ribadu is taking more than a pound of your own flesh in revenge. Remove the fear in him, so that he can serve you better as your Security Advisor rather than Minister of Information.”

Reacting, Shehu Sani carpeted the former Governor in a statement on Friday in Abuja, saying there should be a credit and a commendation for an administration that inherited multi-faceted security challenges, but which has been reduced to the barest minimum, wondering how the elderly statesman failed to acknowledge the many triumphs of government in bandits hotbed regions in the north.

Sani who served in the Senate in the 8th National Assembly said, he witnessed the appropriation budget allocated to security which unfortunately did not abate security challenges before now, saying that Nuhu Ribadu has achieved what many of his predecessors have failed to accomplish despite the hundreds of billions spent in the name of defence and security in the past;

According to him, bandits have been neutralized to a large extent, thus encouraging government in this direction until total victory should have been ideal rather than playing haywire politics which he said may not help the yet-volatile situation in the North.

He said: “Neutralisation of top bandit leaders, end to mass abductions of students in northern schools,

“Securing rail lines and major northern highways hitherto notorious for kidnappings. The prompt response to terrorist attacks on power lines is worth http://mentioning.Security challenges are not over but in all indices of comparison, he has performed better and set unprecedented records. His political critics are fully entitled to their views, but his delivery on his mandate is unparalleled.”, Sani concluded.

