Security Risk: Netherlands Cracks Down On China-Owned Chip Firm

The Dutch government said on Sunday that it had taken the “highly exceptional” decision to intervene at Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia over a potential “risk to Dutch and European economic security”.

The Netherlands-based firm’s owner Wingtech said yesterday that it will take actions to protect its rights and will seek government support.

The development threatens to raise tensions between the European Union and China, which have increased in recent months over trade and Beijing’s relationship with Russia.

Nexperia was forced to sell its silicon chip plant in Newport, Wales, after MPs and ministers expressed national security concerns. It currently owns a UK facility in Stockport, reports the BBC.