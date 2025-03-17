Security Remains Our Top Priority – Okpebholo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpehbolo on Monday, said security remains a top priority of his administration.

The governor who revealed this on his verified X handle, also disclosed that he held a meeting with security chiefs and key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to enhance security across the state.

Speaking further, the governor revealed that during the meeting, the discussion focused on proactive measures to tackle security challenges, restore peace, and ensure the citizens can live, work and conduct business without fear.

The governor said, “Earlier today (Monday), I convened a Security Council Meeting with security chiefs and key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to enhance security across Edo State.

“Our discussions focused on proactive measures to tackle security challenges, restore peace, and ensure that citizens can live, work, and conduct business without fear.

“Security remains a top priority on our administration’s agenda because where there is security, there is progress. This administration is committed to building a safer, more prosperous Edo for all.”

In the past few weeks, there have been clashes between farmers and alleged produce thieves in Ovia which was said to have claimed 22 lives.

Also, cases of kidnapping have been on the rise as 21-year-old Seminarian, Peter Andrew of the St Peter Catholic Church in Ivukwa Community, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state was killed on Thursday by his abductors.

