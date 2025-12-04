Security Reforms: Reps Approve Terrorism Courts, Seek Tougher Penalties For Financiers

The House of Representatives yesterday approved security reforms aimed at bolstering national security, proposing the establishment of special courts for the prosecution of terrorism-related offences.

The parliament gave the approval while considering a report of its draft resolution on National Security Reform and Enhancement. Meanwhile, all the adopted resolutions are to be transmitted to the Executive, relevant security agencies, state governments and other stakeholders for urgent implementation.

They are to be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence to ensure the measures become a unified policy of the National Assembly.

In approving the resolutions, the House called for the prosecution and sanction of financiers of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, the creation of a special court for such offences, and tougher penalties for arms trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

Additionally, the House proposed the establishment of a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission to address extremist and communal violence and the enactment of a National Drone (UAS) Operations and Oversight Act.