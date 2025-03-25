Security: Plateau Govt Partners Police, Others 

Share

The Plateau State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts, the Police School of Public Relations, and the Institute of Conflict Management and Negotiation Analysts, has organized a three-day workshop on effective security communication.

The workshop, titled “Effective Security Communication: Leveraging Digital Tools for the De-escalation of Insecurity in Plateau State,” will run from March 25 to 27, 2025.

The initiative aims to address security challenges in the State through the strategic use of digital media tools.

A retired Commissioner of Police and Provost of the Police Public Relations School in Abuja, Emmanuel Ojukwu, while addressing Journalists on Monday in Jos ahead of the workshop, said it would be the first in a series of similar workshops and stakeholder meetings planned across various states in the country.

“Plateau was chosen due to its reputation as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ and the goal is to foster peace and promote development throughout the State,” he said.

According to him, the workshop will bring together key Stakeholders from various sectors, including security personnel, government workers, representatives from the private sector, NGOs, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups.

Ojukwu emphasized the need for effective communication, particularly through social media, which has become a powerful tool for global communication.

He warned of the dangers posed by fake news and misinformation, which can escalate insecurity and destabilize regions.

The retired CP stressed that a single piece of false information could have catastrophic consequences, citing previous incidents in Plateau, such as false reports about Ebola cures and fake news of bus accidents, which led to panic and fatalities.

However, he also acknowledged the positive potential of social media as a force for change, emphasizing that it can be used to spread peace and stability when managed responsibly.

He urged Nigerians to adopt a more responsible approach to digital platforms, advocating for responsible social media communication to foster national progress.

Ojukwu reaffirmed that the workshop is a crucial step toward promoting peace and stability not only in Plateau State but across other parts of Nigeria, contributing to a more informed and peaceful society through responsible digital communication.

