Security: PINL, MaCaw Donate Items To Military Formations In Rivers, Bayelsa

To boost the security of critical national assets, the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), in conjunction with MaCaw Energy Services Limited, have donated support items to some military formations in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The donated items include a total of 2,000 bags containing rice, raincoats, bags, and water bottles meant for distribution across selected security formations.

The initiative focuses on enhancing engagement with security agencies and community partners who contribute to the safety and stability of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

According to Udoka Anyabolu, the project manager, Macaw Energy Services Limited, who coordinated the delivery of the items, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the donations symbolised appreciation and partnership, and were in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility outreach programme.

He said that some of the formations visited were the 26 Support Engineer Regiment and 29 Battalion, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, adding that the items had also been given to the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Soroh and 16 Battalion Garrison in Bayelsa State.

He said: “The objectives are: To recognise and support the ongoing efforts of security agencies protecting national energy assets; reinforce collaboration and goodwill between PINL, Macaw, and host communities and to enhance community visibility and promote sustainable engagement across operational areas.

“The initiative is driven by a shared commitment to promoting activities around the protection and preservation of national assets, while encouraging positive behavioural shaping among locals to strengthen community support for critical energy infrastructure.”

Anyabolu added that the outreach was structured to be held four times annually, reaching different zones and security institutions each quarter to ensure continuous engagement and visibility throughout the year.

Also speaking on behalf of officers and men of the 29th Battalion, Bori Camp, the Admin Officer, Captain K. Lawal, thanked PINL and McGraw “for bringing this kind of support as a show of appreciation to the troops deployed to various pipeline infrastructure (PINL) locations.”

“This shows that the cordial relationship that exists between the soldiers deployed in various locations of PINL and the management of PINL is very cordial.

“So we extend our appreciation to the management for providing this support as a sign of appreciation for providing security and ensuring that pipeline vandalism has stopped in the Niger Delta.

“We want to assure PINL that our troops deployed in their various locations will continue to give them maximum cooperation and also provide security to their personnel and facilities and infrastructure to ensure zero incidents of pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering”.