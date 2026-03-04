Security: Oyebanji Commissions Divisional Police Headquarters

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has solicited for more security infrastructure for the state in a bid to tackle all forms of insecurity and continue to live in peace with adequate protection of lives and properties.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday at the commissioning of Divisional Police Headquarters and six-man rank and file quarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The edifice was donated to the state Police command by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, NPTF.

Oyebanji, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Niyi Adebayo, lauded President Bola Tinubu for exceptional leadership and vision to transform the nation. The governor also appreciated the Police trust fund for the gesture, asking for more infrastructure in the state to further enhance the police.

He said, “We appreciate our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who continues to show that, indeed, he is the man for the position at this time. And it is a credit to him that we are here to be able to do an event like this, which is to commission not just office accommodation, but also residential quarters for the officers of the Nigeria Police Force. So, thank you, Mr President.

“We appreciate your good deeds. I pray the Lord will continue to strengthen you and give you energy to continue to lead us right in this country. And, by extension, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam

“I must also thank the NPTF, led by Alhaji Mohammed Sheidu and also all of his executive staff for this wonderful job. Whoever looks at this building right behind me will know that a lot of commitment has gone into it in terms of finance, and also the residential quarters that I alluded to earlier on.

“Let me also especially appreciate the contractor because, you see, a lot of projects start, especially in the public sector, but we never get to see the end.

“So, we appreciate the diligence and the professionalism that the contracting company showed by delivering this at this time and that we are here to indeed commission the project.

“Indeed, the Nigeria Police Force Fund, we all know, was established to mobilize, manage and dispose funds for enhancing the effectiveness of the police force through creation of infrastructure, social welfare, providing all kinds of inputs that will enable the police to be better equipped, better motivated, and better energized to deliver on their mandate, which is to secure lives and property and ensure that we bring crime to the absolute minimum possible.

“So, this indeed, for me, and on behalf of the governor, clearly shows that the police will continue to enjoy even greater input, not just from the trust fund, but indeed from the federal government, that they can continue to do their work and do it effectively.

“If we all understand the importance of security, then we’ll know how important the event of today is. Really, some of the time, people will talk about peace and some people will define peace as the absence of war.

“That may be true, but some of the time, there may not be war, but there are things that cause people to be afraid, and which do not give them comfort in terms of peace of mind.

“But when we have the police, and they do their work very effectively, then some of those other things that cause concern that give inconvenience and discomfort to our people as they go about their daily business, some of those are mitigated, if not totally removed. So, it’s on that note that I believe that indeed this is a commendable project.

” And just like, you know, they say in Yoruba, when you’re walking past in the bush, and you see a fruitful tree, like kola nut, the first thing you do is to pick it up, and then, of course, you look up, try to see if there is still more there that you can help yourselves to.

“So, Mr Executive Secretary, please, we’d like to plead for more of this kind of infrastructure, for the Nigerian Police Force, Ekiti State Command, in terms of security, we’re one of the leading states in Nigeria.

“We want more infrastructure so that the Police Force of Ekiti State Command can become even more effective. And, of course, let me appeal to the officers who are going to be taking charge, who are going to be using the facilities and those who are also going to be at the residential quarters, to please ensure that they put the buildings and the equipment there into good use. Look after them, maintain them, and do not just wait till they are totally in a bad state of repair before fixing them.

“So, exercising duty of care will ensure that this building and its contents and, of course, the residential quarters continue to serve for a long time to come so that they don’t just lose quality and get decayed, and then we have to look for vast sums of money before we can fix them.

The Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Alhaji Mohammed Sheidu, who stressed the commitment of his agency to the development of policing in Nigeria through adequate infrastructure for national development, said:

“It is a reinforcement to our commitment to modern, responsive, and people-centred policing. At the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, we have identified infrastructure and welfare as critical pillars to reform and support the Nigerian Police Force.

” A functional and well-equipped divisional headquarters enhances operational coordination, intelligence gathering, response time, and community engagement. At the same time, prioritising the welfare of all officers, particularly through the provisions of decent and secure accommodation for the rank and file, is a deliberate and strategic commitment to professionalism.

“When officers live in dignity and stability, their morals rise, their discipline is reinforced, and they have more to live to. And their dedication to duty is also elevated.

Simply put, institutional performance is directly tied to the well-being of those entrusted with the responsibility to protect and serve.

” This project reflects our broader nationwide strategy to rehabilitate and construct police infrastructure from stations to training colleges, barracks, and healthcare facilities, ensuring that our police officers operate in environments that match the importance of their mandates.

“Security is the bedrock of economic development. Businesses flourish where there is stability. Farmers produce where there is safety. Communities thrive where there is law and order.

“By strengthening divisional infrastructure in Ekiti State, we are contributing directly to the social and economic prosperity of this region. Let me assure the people of Ekiti State that this is part of a structured and accountable rollout of interventions across the country.

” We remain committed to transparency, quality delivery, and sustainable impact.

To the officers who serve here, this facility is an investment in you. Uphold professionalism, discipline, and integrity. Engage the community with respect and fairness.

“The good people of Ado-Ekiti, security is a shared responsibility. Support your officers. Provide timely information.

” Let us work together to build a safer environment for all of us. With gratitude to God and in alignment with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iyasi Tamino, commended the efforts of the NPTF in creating a better working environment and good image for the Nigerian Police.

He also appreciated the administration of Governor Oyebanji for creating a comfortable atmosphere in the state. He gave assurance on a meaningful partnership with other relevant bodies for vibrant security.

“Ekiti state is lauded to be one of the most peaceful and secure states in Nigeria today. With this positive rating, we shall continue to work assiduously to sustain and improve upon as commanded, working closely with other sister agencies and relevant stakeholders in the state.

“While appreciating the donor, the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, and the donation, the Nigerian Police pledges to put them to effective use for the betterment of the citizens and residents of the state as well as the officers of the command”.