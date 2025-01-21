Security: Osun Amotekun To Recruit 1,000 Personnel

Share

The Osun State Amotekun Corps Commander, Dr Adekunle Omoyele, on Tuesday, disclosed that the state government has approved the recruitment of 1,000 personnel to boost the security architecture of the state.

According to Omoyele, the recruitment of the 1,000 corps was to complement the existing 320 personnel in the state.

He disclosed these while addressing members of the Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Osun Amotekun Corps Commander who said that the security outfit was collaborating with the neighbouring states to ensure border security expressed the determination of the security network to get the state rid of criminal elements.

He said that they are determined to maintain a crime-free Osun, declaring that “there is no seat for criminals in the state.”

“The mandate of Amotekun is clear: to provide adequate security and assist in the maintenance of peace. We will not relent in our efforts to protect our people and communities.

“Any criminal thinking of finding a haven in Osun State should have a rethink because we will not give them any room to operate,” Omoyele added.

On the budgetary allocation, Omoyele said that the state government made adequate budgetary allocation for the corps in the 2025 appropriation law to ensure effective security provision in the state.

He also said that the state government was assisting the corps to tackle challenges such as lack of operational vehicles, weapons, and manpower, among others.

Omoyele added that the corps would continue to discharge its duties without fear or favour.

