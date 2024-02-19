Security Operatives Sets To Tackle Insecurity In Benue

Following the influx of Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, the Nigerian Military in collaboration with the Police Force on Monday stormed the Apa Local Government Area of the State to restore peace in the area.

New Telegraph reports that the security operatives were deployed as a swift intervention by the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to end the killings by the invaders in Apa LGA.

It would be recalled that in recent times, herders attacked communities in Apa LGA, killing numerous people and destroying villages.

READ ALSO:

During the operation, security personnel searched every nook and cranny of the area for the herders who had previously taken over significant portions of the neighbourhood.

The commanders of Operation Whirl Stroke, OWS, Maj Gen. Sunday Igbinowanhia, Brig Gen. Rabiu, Lt Col Balogune, Lt Col Kefas, and Capt KA Obona, coordinated force deployment to restore peace in the area.

New Telegraph learned from military sources in Makurdi on Sunday that the operation was necessary to combat attacks on communities in Benue State, mainly by armed herders.