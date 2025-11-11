Security Operatives Rescue Stranded Passengers As Another Train Derails In Kogi

A train travelling from Itakpe to Warri has derailed in Kogi State, leaving passengers stranded for several hours before being rescued by security operatives. The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Ovye-Aya, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Ovye-Aya said the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Adogo community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State. Ovye-Aya said that upon receiving a distress call on Saturday, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, immediately deployed officers to the scene to provide security for the affected passengers.

He stated: “The CP personally visited the Adogo derailment site on Sunday for an on-the-spot assessment. He met with officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the stranded passengers.

“He also directed the deployment of additional security personnel to safeguard the people and facilities.” The police spokesperson said that all passengers were safely evacuated to the Ajaokuta station and later assisted to continue the trip without any casualty.