Security Operatives Rescue 3 Kidnap Victims In Niger

Security operatives in Niger State have successfully rescued three people abducted by armed bandits in Aworo village, Mashegu Local Government Area, following a coordinated operation involving police officers and local security groups.

Sources told Zagazola Makama that the abduction occurred at about 10 pm on February 5, when gunmen invaded Aworo Village through the Leaba area of Zugurma District and kidnapped Alhaji Ladan Abuba- kar, 65, Basira Abubakar, 18, and Jamila Abubakar, 24.

The victims were report- edly taken into the National Park Forest in the Zugurma axis. Acting on intelligence, a police team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ibbi, in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters, traced the kidnappers to their hideout in the early hours of February 8 at about 2 am.

Security sources said the operation resulted in a gun duel between the operatives and the bandits, after which the kidnappers were over- powered and forced to flee, leading to the successful rescue of all three victims.