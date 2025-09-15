Security Operatives Reassure Kwara Residents Of Safety After Omu-Aran Protests

The Commander of 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, alongside Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Michael Oganwu, has reassured residents of Omu-Aran in Ifelodun and Isin Local Government Areas of their safety following violent youth protests over rising cases of kidnapping.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, the visit followed a distress call from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after angry youths blocked sections of the Omu-Aran–Eleyin–Ajase road in Isin LGA, disrupting movement and creating tension in the community.

Troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade, working jointly with the Police and DSS, swiftly mobilised to the area, dispersed the protesters, restored order, and reopened the road. Identified ringleaders were arrested and handed over to the Kwara State Police Command for investigation.

Speaking after the operation, Brig Gen Barkins assured residents of the Army’s commitment to their protection and urged youths to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means.

He also stressed the importance of timely intelligence-sharing between communities and security agencies to curb kidnappings and other crimes.

The security chiefs also met with the Chairman of Isin Local Government Area, Jolayemi Benjamin, village heads, and other community stakeholders.

They appealed for cooperation in discouraging violence and strengthening collaboration with security agencies.

Benjamin commended the swift response of the Army, Police, and DSS, pledging the council’s full support to restore lasting peace and stability in the affected communities.