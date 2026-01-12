Security Operatives Neutralise Scores Of Bandits In Kogi

Nigerian security operatives comprising the military and the Nigeria Police Force Air- wing components, have neutralised scores of bandits in Kogi State.

Disclosing this in a statement by spokesperson of the Police Command in Kogi, Mr William OvyeAya, in Lokoja yesterday, he said the operation which was carried out during the weekend, was part of ef- forts to rid Kogi of criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

“The ongoing onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi by the joint police and military, has yielded fruit- ful results. “Bandits were flushed out, their networks dislodged, and scores were neutralised.

“The operation, which is being carried out with vigour, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Airwing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes,” he said.

The spokesperson urged the public to be on the lookout for anyone with bullet wounds, injuries, and suspicious behaviour, and report same to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, he enjoined members of the public, to support the ongoing operations with credible information about criminal elements in the neighbourhood.