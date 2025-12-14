Security Operatives Neutralise Notorious Bandit Na’Allah In Sokoto

In a sustained effort to dismantle bandit networks in Sokoto State, combined security operatives have neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Na’Allah, in Isa Local Government Area.

A reliable security source confirmed to journalists on Saturday that Na’Allah was neutralised on Friday during a coordinated operation carried out between Girnashe and Kuka Tara villages.

According to the source, a joint team comprising Mobile Police officers, Community Guards, and Nigerian Army personnel intercepted the bandit and successfully neutralised him.

Na’Allah was reportedly a cousin of a notorious bandit kingpin, Ibrahim Chimmo, who is known to operate within the Sububu Forest axis of the state.

Security analysts say the operation represents another significant step in disrupting the leadership and operational structures of bandit groups terrorising communities in the region.

The latest development comes shortly after the neutralisation of another notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, by troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Reacting to recent successes, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, had commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their sustained operations against banditry in Sokoto State.