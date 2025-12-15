Security Operatives Neutralise Notorious Bandit, Na’allah, In Sokoto

In a continued effort to dismantle bandit networks, combined security operatives have neutralised a notorious bandit, Kachalla Na’Allah, in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A reliable source confirmed to newsmen on Saturday that Na’Allah was shot dead on Friday in an operation between Girnashe and Kuka Tara villages.

The source stated that a joint team of Mobile Police Community Guards, and Army operatives intercepted and successfully neutralised Na’Allah. Na’Allah was reportedly the cousin of notorious bandit kingpin Ibrahim Chimmo, who operates within the Sub- ubu Forest.

The operation is seen as another step in disrupting the leadership and operational structure of banditry in the region. This recent success follows the neutralisation of another notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, by troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman, had commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives for their significant successes against banditry in the state.