Security Operatives Nab 5 Scavengers For Vandalising Abuja Rail Infrastructure

Security Operatives on Thursday arrested five scavengers for allegedly vandalising some critical infrastructures of Abuja’s light rail.

The Scavengers were said to be vandalising perimeter fences, communication cables and rail track cables when they were nabbed by security guards.

FCTA’s Mandate Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Uboku Nyah who visited the various sections of the vandalized rail track at Kukwuaba, said such an act of sabotage from the citizenry was highly condemnable.

Nyah who vowed to prosecute the suspects, wondered why residents, whom the government expended so much funds to provide social infrastructure that will ameliorate their living conditions, would be involved in the act of sabotaging the effort by vandalising them.

According to him: “Over the past few days, the FCT Minister has been emphasising the importance of efficient transportation particularly the rail transportation, in line with the vision of the renewed hope agenda of the President, in providing cheap and safe transportation for our people.

” The anchor of that is on the rail transportation, which can move the people massively from one place to another, and the government has invested heavily in that infrastructure.

“We are sad to come and see what has happened. We got this report in the office that there have been a lot of vandalisation on our protective fences, tracks and communication cables. We came to see what has been happening, and we can confirm what we have seen. It is sad and very condemnable that the people that we are working for are doing this because people didn’t come from outer space to cause this level of vandalisation.

“What this means is that we have to spend double, and delay the project. We had expected that within the year the rail services would start. But, when we came here and saw that even the cables and the protective fences have been vandalised by our people, it is something that takes us back, and it is criminal for anybody to do this.

“That is why the Minister of FCT and the government of FCT don’t take it lightly, as the full weight of the law will be visited on the people.

” Fortunately, a few of these people have been taken in, and whatever is due legally will be done to discourage other people from acting against the interest of the government and the people.”