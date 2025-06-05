Security Operatives Eliminate 45 Bandits In Niger

Share

Nigerian security forces have neutralised at least 45 armed bandits near Kuchi town in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State following a coordinated security operation.

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, made this known in a post on his X account yesterday.

According to the report, Makama disclosed that the operation was jointly executed by operatives of the Department of Some recovered items State Services (DSS) and military tactical units in the early hours of Monday.

Makama stated that the bandits were believed to be loyal to notorious terrorist Dogo Gide, adding that the terrorists were en route to launch coordinated attacks on communities around Kuchi before they were intercepted.

“The insurgents, estimated to be over 100 in number, had mobilised from Bilbis Forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara and other hideouts in Kaduna State,” Makama said, citing a source who requested anonymity.

He added that the security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle at the outskirts of Kuchi, resulting in the elimination of no fewer than 45 of the assailants, with several others escaping with gunshot wounds.

The operation also led to the , recovery of multiple motorcycles, arms, and ammunition. However, five DSS operatives sustained injuries during the exchange and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

