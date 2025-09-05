Security Operatives Dislodge ESN, IPOB Camps In Anambra

A combined team of security operatives made up of the Police, Army, Agunechemba and Department of State Service (DSS), among others have dislodged camps of suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) located at Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Recall that the suspects in the Ogboji killings were alleged to have been camping at the neighboring Aguluezechukwu Town where they take off to execute their plots and before the incident, security operatives had last two years destroyed those camps which they later reclaimed.

During the gun battle which lasted for over five hours, the suspects fell to superior fire power which prompted most of them to escape with gunshot wounds to an unknown destination.

According to the state command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the security operatives have already commenced undercover operations in border towns to Aguluezechukwu as well as medical facilities in the area in other to fish out the fleeing suspects.