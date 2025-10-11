Security Operatives Arrested With $6m At Lagos Airport 

Security officials were arrested on Saturday at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos, while trying to board an Aero Contractor flight with $6.1 million in cash.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the suspects, whose exact number and names were not disclosed, were reportedly caught during routine checks while trying to board a flight.

It was further gathered that the security personnel had initially passed through airport security units before they were apprehended at the foot of the aircraft after Aero Contractors security noticed the heavy luggage.

Sources who pleaded anonymity to prevent official sanctions at the airport because they were not permitted to speak on the matter, confirm that the passengers were found with multiple boxes loaded with undeclared U.S dollars.

The issue escalated and was reported to Aviation Security, who later transferred it to the Department of State Security (DSS).

READ ALSO

A senior FAAN official who preferred not to be mentioned confirmed that the case was later transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where the suspects are currently being held for further investigation.

However, an airport source said the suspects, who claimed to be security operatives, were escorting a suspect and exhibits, but didn’t declare the cash due to the multiple procedures for transporting suspects on commercial flights.

Speaking with newsmen over the phone, the Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, confirmed the matter, saying his airline’s security team became suspicious after the suspects refused to check in their heavy bags.

He noted that the bags contained money, and when asked if it had been declared, the suspects said no.

He added, “What happened was that our security noticed some passengers trying to board our aircraft with bags that were quite heavy. Our security team advised them to check the bags in, as they could not be carried into the cabin.

They refused to check the bags, and later they said it was money. When asked if the money had been declared, they said no.

“At that point, our security personnel discovered that the individuals were either police officers or some form of security agents, who claimed they were escorting a suspect along with exhibits. That was why they resisted checking in the bags.

“We then informed them that if they were transporting a suspect, they were required to notify us in advance. There are standard procedures for moving suspects; we don’t mix them with regular passengers.

“There are boarding, deboarding, and in-flight protocols that must be followed in such cases. Since they failed to follow these procedures, they were not allowed to board, and they