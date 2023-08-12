Security Operatives Arrest NURTW Nat’l President, Baruwa, Three Others

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has confirmed the arrest of its National President, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and three other officers.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that national officers of the union were picked from its national secretariat located in Garki 2, Abuja.

It was also alleged that the combination of both the Police and the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed off the Secretariat late Friday evening.

Confirming the arrests, the Deputy President of the union, Mr Isa Ore on Saturday said “Armed policemen invaded the premises in the early hours of Saturday and asked everybody to vacate the premises.

” The union was preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected members of the National Administrative Council when the police arrived and ordered the staff to vacate and sealed off the premises

According to him, ” We were shocked to see the policemen in their number locking our secretariat without giving them a reason.

” Today Saturday, we are preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected National Administrative Council members but we just saw police and they asked us to leave the premises. They said it was an order from the above and they have detained our President and other leaders at Wuse police station.

” I have called the FCT Commissioner of police but he said he was not in town”

He gave the name of other officials arrested as General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi, Olayi Odion, National Trustee, and Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi. The officers are currently being detained at the Wuse Zone 3 Division.