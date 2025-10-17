Security Of Life, Property, A Collective Business – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for collective efforts by the government and the people towards addressing the security challenges facing Nigeria.

This is just as the Speaker noted how the Federal Government has continued to prioritise security and personnel of the security agencies for the safety of Nigerians and their property.

Abbas made the call in his remarks as the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of projects of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The projects include newly constructed officers’ accommodation, the Niger Barracks Extension, and the link road connecting the Nigerian Army Resource Centre at Mambilla Barracks with AHQ Command Mess 1 and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

The Speaker said, “Looking ahead, Nigeria’s security depends on the cooperation of the government and society. Military action must be combined with political negotiations, community involvement, economic support, and justice. We need to share intelligence, use technology responsibly, and ensure our troops have the resources they need.

“The National Assembly is ready to work with the executive, military, traditional leaders, and international partners to achieve these goals.”

Abbas emphasised that the physical assets are expressions of the national commitment to the welfare, morale and operational effectiveness of the “men and women who keep our Republic safe.”

He said: “Allow me, first, on behalf of the National Assembly and indeed the Nigerian people, to salute the gallantry, discipline, and sacrifice of our Armed Forces. Across the theatres of internal security and along our borders, our troops daily demonstrate courage and professionalism. Many of our compatriots in uniform have paid the supreme price.

“We honour their memory, recognise the burden borne by their families, and are determined that their sacrifice will never be in vain. To the wounded and those living with visible and invisible scars, Nigeria stands with you.”

Speaker Abbas also noted that the projects reflect a clear leadership philosophy at Defence Headquarters, which prioritises personnel welfare as the core of military capability.

“No fighting force, regardless of equipment or doctrine, can perform at its best without decent accommodation, reliable infrastructure, and a humane work-life environment.

“The projects we are commissioning today are practical investments in morale, unit cohesion, and preparedness. By facilitating movement between key facilities and providing safe, dignified living spaces, we improve efficiency and strengthen the resolve of officers to give their best,” he said.

The projects, Speaker Abbas further noted, took place within a broader national and security context.

He said, though the complex security challenges developed swiftly, testing the institutions and stretching resources, “Nigeria’s story is not just about threats; it is also about resilience, adaptation, and reform.”

The speaker stated under the “Steadfast leadership” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, “the Federal Government has continued to focus on modernising forces, fostering cohesion, enhancing intelligence sharing, and improving conditions of service.”

He added: “The achievements we see today are part of this ongoing effort.”

On the part of the 10th House, Speaker Abbas emphasised that the parliament has prioritised defence, internal security, and veterans’ welfare.

Working with the Senate, the Speaker noted that the House has supported budget allocations for platforms, munitions, communications, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, and force protection, while insisting on value for money and timely delivery.

“We have approved allocations for barracks rehabilitation, family housing, medical care, mental health support, and post-service transition. Our oversight has facilitated better inter-agency collaboration, clarified procurement rules, and enabled us to learn from past actions.

“We are also advancing legislative proposals aimed at deepening professionalism and accountability in the security sector. These measures include strengthening the legal framework for joint operations, enhancing the welfare and pensions architecture for serving personnel and veterans, supporting local defence industries under the Made-in-Nigeria agenda, and enabling more agile logistics and maintenance regimes.

“In all this, our objective is consistent: to build a military that is adequately supported, well-led, well-equipped and transparently governed — a military worthy of the great nation it serves,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas used the occasion to “recognise the families of our personnel,” saying “behind every successful mission stand spouses, children and parents who shoulder silent burdens with dignity.”

He noted: “When we invest in accommodation and community infrastructure, we invest in those families. We affirm that Nigeria appreciates both the work of its uniformed personnel and the patience of their loved ones.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, commended Speaker Abbas for his leadership of the House.

“Your Excellency, thank you for how you steer the affairs of the House of Representatives. Your support has made our work a lot easier. We say a very big thank you, sir,” General Musa said.