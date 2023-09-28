Security: NSCDC Trains Officers To Improve Civility In Operation

The Osun State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Sunday Agboola has insisted that officers of the command will henceforth exhibit improved civility and efficiency while ensuring that no damage is done to federal government facilities in the state.

The assurance came in the wake of a two-day capacity-building workshop held for the officers at the state command headquarters in Osogbo. Osun State capital.

He lauded the commandant general for approving the training while assuring that its impact would soon be evident in their operations.

According to him, participants were drawn from all the local government commands in the state while others will feature in subsequent batches.

“Training and retraining is regarded as the hallmark of improvement.

However, the hectic schedule of security agencies makes it difficult for them to attend training, workshops and seminars in large numbers.

The two-day leadership training which started on Tuesday ended on Wednesday.

A private consultant, Mr Segun Oduyebo of Destiny Development Initiatives partnered with NCDC to train junior and senior officers in administrative management, soft skills, leadership and personal transformation.

He said officers have been equipped with a modern approach to interfacing with the public.

The officers were also trained in internal and external leadership roles.