Security: Nigeria, Israel Reach Accord On Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Israel have reached an accord on the need to deepen collaborations in the area of counterterrorism and intelligence sharing, especially as pertains to financing and security training.

The agreement came as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Sharren Miriam Haskel-Harpaz, met in Abuja, for a comprehensive and productive political dialogue.

During the meeting, critical multilateral issues on security, counter-terrorism, as well as important bilateral political and economic matters were discussed. The two countries endorsed the valuable ideas and initiatives exchanged during the deliberations.

The meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere, was a testament to the enduring and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Israel.

The technical session of the political dialogue was co-chaired by Amb Janet Olisa, Director (Regions), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, and Amb Sharon Bar-Li, Deputy Director-General, Head of Africa Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel In a joint communiqué released at the end of the meeding, the two countries agreed that the issue of security and terrorism was a global concern that requires support and cooperation of every country.

They emphasised the need for stronger collaboration at the multilateral level, especially in solidarity on critical issues for each of the parties. Other areas of interest covered during the meeting included the mutual desire to cooperate in the areas of technology, innovation for border management, capacity building, culture, tourism, agriculture, consular and immigration matters.

Both countries agreed that there should be an exchange of study tours between the countries as well as entrenchment of a more robust bilateral relationship, to ensure constant dialogue in the future.