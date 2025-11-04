Security: NAF Witnesses Change Of Guards

Last Thursday, 30th October 2025, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) witnessed a landmark transition of leadership as Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke officially assumed duty as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), INSIDE ABUJA reports.

On October evident 24, 2025, President Bola Tinubu made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts by his administration to strengthen the national security architecture.

The wave of change away the appointment of Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, replacing Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, who had been in that position in the last two years.

Unlike in previous occasions, the processes leading to the appointment of service Chiefs were fastracked as their names were sent to the National Assembly almost immediately. Similarly, the Senate abd House of Representatives wasted no time in screening and confirming the appointments.

Change of Batons

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God for the privilege of serving the nation and leading the NAF through a defining period in its history.

He highlighted significant milestones in operational efficiency, capacity development, and intercontinental collaboration, including Nigeria’s historic assumption of the Chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces.

At a ceremony to mark the formal handover of the mantle of leadership, the outgoing Chief of Air Staff, described his successor (AVM Aneke) as an officer of proven integrity, dedication, and competence, one well-prepared to elevate the NAF to greater heights.

He also paid heartfelt tribute to fallen heroes, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in defence of Nigeria’s unity and peace. The former Air Chief urged his successor to sustain the gains recorded, maintain a combat-ready and people-focused Air Force, and continue prioritising the welfare of personnel as the bedrock of operational effectiveness.

Concluding his valedictory remarks, he expressed gratitude to the President, the Armed Forces leadership, his course mates, colleagues, and family for their support throughout his service, while affirming his enduring confidence in the NAF’s capacity to uphold its sacred mandate.

Inaugural Address

In his inaugural address , AVM Aneke described his appointment as “a tremendous privilege and a solemn duty,” pledging to lead with humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national security. He expressed deep respect for his predecessor, whose tenure was marked by professionalism, courage, and exceptional achievements, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

On behalf of all officers, airmen, and airwomen, the new Air Chief commended the outgoing leader’s legacy of excellence and service to the nation. AVM Aneke expressed deep gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence reposed in him.

He reaffirmed the unflinching loyalty of the Nigerian Air Force to the President, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people, assuring that under his leadership, the NAF would remain Willing, Able, and Ready (WAR) to safeguard the nation’s airspace, strengthen inter-service synergy, and deliver the security architecture vital to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and transformation.

AVM Aneke further appreciated the Tenth National Assembly for its continued legislative and oversight support, and extended heartfelt thanks to his colleagues across the Armed Forces, whose solidarity has reinforced his resolve to advance ongoing initiatives for airpower efficiency and operational excellence.

He also paid tribute to his wife and children for their steadfast encouragement and understanding as he takes on the demands of his new role. Concluding his address, the CAS pledged to build on established foundations, enhance force readiness, and ensure that the Nigerian Air Force remains a disciplined, resilient, and mission-focused arm of national defence.

New Era

Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore .Ehimen Ejodame said that with the formal handover completed, the Nigerian Air Force has ushered in a new era under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke

Nigerians look ahead with confidence to an Air Force that not only defends the skies but also stands as a symbol of excellence, professionalism, and national pride

According to the NAF spokesman, the new era will be one defined by continuity, innovation, and renewed purpose. “His pledge to build a disciplined, resilient, and mission-focused Air Force reflects both a deep respect for the achievements of his predecessors and a clear vision for the future: an institution that is swift in action, precise in strike, and intelligent in execution.

As the NAF charts its next chapter under his command, Nigerians look ahead with confidence to an Air Force that not only defends the skies but also stands as a symbol of excellence, professionalism, and national pride, Ejodame said.

Strategic Redeployment

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the redeployment of several senior officers in a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering greater synergy, and aligning the Service’s structure with the command philosophy of the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

The latest postings, approved by the CAS, affected key appointments at the NAF Headquarters, Field Commands, and Units. According to the CAS, the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making processes, and reinforce mission readiness in line with the evolving security environment.

Some of the key appointments affected by the redeployment include several senior officers now assigned to critical command and staff positions across the Service. Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

Similarly, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been named Group Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies. AVM Precious Amadi takes over as Chief of Operations, and AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence.

AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe has been appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, while AVM Ahmed Dari now serves as Chief of Training. The Transformation and Innovation Branch will be headed by AVM Mohammed Ibrahim, reflecting the Service’s growing focus on technological advancement and efficiency.

In the logistics and engineering domains, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina has been appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command. AVM David Pwajok is now Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh takes charge as Air Provost Marshal.

Further reinforcing NAF’s administrative and welfare structures, AVM Simon Peter has been appointed Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, while AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka becomes Air Secretary. AVM Anthony Martins now serves as Chief of Administration, AVM Abubakar Sule takes over as AOC, Logistics Command, and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun has been appointed Managing Director, NAF Farms.

The new Chief of Civil-Military Relations is AVM Edward Gabkwet, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike has been named Deputy Commandant, AFIT.

Additionally, several other senior officers, including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have been redeployed to various defence and inter-service establishments in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operations and national defence coordination.

The reshuffle of positions has been described as a strategic measure to ensure balanced leadership, enhance institutional effectiveness, and sustain the momentum of transformation under the new administration.