Security: Mbah Raises Forest Guard Minimum Pay To N80,000

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the state’s Forest Guard as part of efforts to bolster security across the state.

The reforms include raising the operatives’ minimum salary to ₦80,000, in line with the new state minimum wage. The governor also directed a clampdown on illegal logging, warning that anyone caught felling immature trees or engaging in deforestation would be arrested and prosecuted.

The State Commander of the Forest Guard, Dr. Akinbayo Olasoji (DCP rtd.), announced the measures during stakeholder engagement meetings held during the week across the three senatorial zones, Agbani (Enugu East), Nsukka (Enugu North), and Awgu (Enugu West).

Dr. Akinbayo, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Enugu State, said the meetings with local government chairmen, traditional rulers, town unions, farmers, hunters, vigilante groups, and youth representatives were designed to ensure transparency and community participation in the forthcoming recruitment.

He stressed that only persons of integrity would be recruited, with nominations endorsed by traditional rulers and town union presidents, who would also be held accountable for the conduct of the nominees.

“We want trusted youths who know the forests, rivers, and caves of their communities. They must not be involved in crime or drugs. This process will be transparent and free from politics or favouritism,” he said.

The commander noted that the new strategy would help disrupt criminal hideouts, rescue victims, and secure the forests. He disclosed that the first batch of recruits would undergo two months of training by the end of the month, in line with directives from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He also appealed to stakeholders for collaboration, urging communities to provide timely information on criminal hideouts and illegal camps.

Council chairmen from the three zones pledged their full support. Barr. Obiora Obeagu of Isi-Uzo (Enugu East) assured that recruitment would be strictly merit-based and free of political interference. Engr. Jude Asogwa of Nsukka (Enugu North) and Joseph Okoro of Enugu West commended Mbah for his commitment to security, describing him as a leader “who does not rest until his people are at rest.”

Traditional rulers also endorsed the reforms. Igwe Herbert Ukuta, Chairman of Enugu North Traditional Rulers’ Council, praised the initiative as transparent, inclusive, and employment-driven.

“We commend the state government for embracing a restructured and more effective forest protection system. Hosting meetings across the zones shows openness and will strengthen security while creating jobs,” he said.

Similarly, Igwe Daniel Njoku, Chairman of Aninri Traditional Rulers’ Council, vouched for Dr. Akinbayo’s integrity and capacity, assuring that communities would ensure the selection of committed youths.

The sensitisation tour ended at the Maryland Timber Market, where Dr. Akinbayo declared an end to unchecked deforestation following the arrest of a suspected leader of an illegal logging syndicate.

He warned that anyone caught destroying forests would henceforth face arrest and prosecution.