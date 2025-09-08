Security: Mbah Moves To Strengthen Forest Guard, Raises Minimum Pay To N80,000

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the Enugu State Forest Guard as part of his administration’s drive to strengthen security in the state.

The reform includes an upward review of salaries of the operatives to a minimum of N80, 000 in line with the state’s new minimum wage.

The governor also ordered a clampdown on illegal logging, directing that anyone caught felling immature trees or engaging in deforestation across the state’s forests be arrested and prosecuted under existing laws.

The measures were announced by the State Commander of the Forest Guard, Dr. Akinbayo Olasoji (DCP rtd), during a series of stakeholder engagement meetings held across the three senatorial districts recently.

The town hall meetings took place at Agbani for Enugu East Zone, Nsukka for Enugu North Zone, and Awgu for Enugu West Zone.