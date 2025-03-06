Security: Manufacturers Now Happy In Enugu As Innoson Hails Mbah

Share

Nigeria’s first indigenous automobile manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, has commended the Governor Peter Mbah administration in Enugu State on improved security and socio-economic infrastructure in the state.

The CEO of the firm, Innocent Chukwuma, gave the commendation while making a donation of four vehicles to the Enugu State Security Trust Fund at the Government House Enugu yesterday.

This is sequel to a recent fundraising dinner during which the Fund raked in well over N3 billion in physical and online donations.

Chukwuma, who commended Mbah’s huge investments in the security sector, noted that the administration had made Enugu increasingly conducive for investment, adding that manufacturers in the state were now happy and willing to contribute their quota in support of the government’s effort.

“I came to support the Security Trust Fund, as the governor is doing wonderfully well in Enugu State. And when I saw all he is doing, I was marvelled at the way he is working everywhere.

Manufacturers here are now happy. Even the areas that we could not enter during the rainy season, today we can enter and work anywhere.”

In his remarks, the governor expressed gratitude to Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Nigeria, promising to do more to continue to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment.

“We feel very excited as a government and this is what we have always talked about – partnership that works. And this could only happen because Innoson is a core stakeholder in Enugu State and he sees the value of investing and doing business in Enugu,” he said.

“So, we appreciate him greatly for donating to the State Security Trust Fund, providing two pick-up vehicles and two crossover vehicles.

That essentially enhances our capacity to fight crime and to ensure that the investing community and the investors are safe and secure in Enugu State.

“We are immensely thankful for your support and we are also committing to putting these vehicles to good use. We will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of Enugu State,” he said.

