Security: Makinde, Ribadu, Arase, Igp, Ex- Igps To Meet In Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde is expected to meet with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Solomon Arase alongside the In- spector-General of Police, Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun.

Others expected to be present at the meeting, which is scheduled to commence on Monday are former Inspectors General of Police and other stakeholders and that they are expected to deliberate on issues relating to growing insecurity plaguing the country.

The information with regards to the meeting is contained in a statement issued by Spokesman of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani which he made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja. In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Ani said Makinde is the Chief Host and that a former inspector-gener- al, Alhaji Aliyu Attah, is the convener in his capacity as the Chairman of the Committee of Retired Inspectors General of Police.

The statement further added that the convener of the retreat, stressing was doing so with the view to utilizing experience garnered by retired police officers to ensure effective policing of the country.

According to Ani, several topical papers will be presented at the Retreat such as; current state of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects and Strategic actions and steps towards restoring Nigeria Police Force’s primacy in the internal security architecture of Nigeria.

He said: “There will also be a discussion and experi- ence-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired IGPs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria.”