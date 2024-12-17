Security: LSSTF Town Hall Meeting Holds Tomorrow

Share

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has announced the postponement of its “Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor” initially slated for December 18, at the Lagos House, Governor’s office, Alausa, Ikeja to December 19.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, who expressed regret for the latest postponement, said it was necessitated by some other State events.

Balogun said the event, which will be attended by Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, heads of security agencies, and critical stakeholders, among others, will now be held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, at 12 pm prompt.

The LSSTF boss said Sanwo-Olu is expected to distribute over 200 patrol vehicles, security tools and other appliances to security agencies for the enhancement of the State’s security services.

He added that the invitation cards previously sent out to all the stakeholders remain valid, saying that guests are to be seated by 11.30am.

The Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor is an annual event where the Lagos State Security Trust Fund gives an account of its stewardship in the last one year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"