Security: Lagos LG Donates Patrol Vehicles To Police

Determined to further empower the police with a view to strengthening the security apparatus within the council, Epe Local Government Council Chairman, Princess Surah Animashaun, has donated two Patrol Vehicles to the council Police Tactical Team.

Animashaun, at the event that took place at the council secretariat, Ita-Marun, Epe, said the gesture was to enable the police to enhance its operations by combing notorious areas that could serve as hideouts for hoodlums.

Handling the vehicles to the Commander of the Police Tactical Team, the Chairperson commended the police for the great work it is doing to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

She emphasized that security remains the heartbeat of her administration, stressing that Epe local government must remain a place where residents, businesses, and visitors feel safe and protected at all times.