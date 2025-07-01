Security, Incentives Key To NNPCL Attracting $60bn Investment –Ex-GMD

A former Group Managing Director, (GMD) Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, has said that investment security, incentives such as tax break are imperative to attract $60 billion investment in 2030 as targeted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he emphasized that investors needed to be assured of the security of their investments before they can invest in any country.

He added that they should also be certain of good return on investment and be assured of repatriating their profit without inhibition.

He further stated that it was imperative to give the companies tax break to attract them to invest in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, during a townhall meeting at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, stated that the company under his stewardship targeted to attract sectoral investments worth $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

He further pledged to increase the nation’s crude oil production to over two million barrels per day (bpd), which will be sustained through 2027 and attain three million bpd by 2030.

In addition, he promised to expand Nigeria’s refining output to 200,000 bpd by 2027, and 500,000 bpd by 2030 and to grow the country’s gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2027, further increasing it to 12bcf by 2030.

Recall that the agenda is in line with the mandate given to the newly-constituted NNPC board and management, by President Bola Tinubu.

Oyibo said though the targets were achievable though they are great tasks. He called for greater investment in the oil and gas sector. He said: “The targets are achievable if he works out its program properly.

The country has not been investing in oil exploration and production for a long time. There are a lot of projects, putting in a number of fines, which have taken their final investment, a number of fines, fertilizers, a number of things that he can do. It’s not just giving a figure.

In this country, we just like to give figures. He must put up all the things that make up that figure. And if he works towards it, it’s achievable. “I think the first $30 billion, two years is a bit soon, though.

But first, go to $60 billion in 2027, that’s two years’ time. I don’t know how he will do it. But it depends on what projects. If he takes the ones that are easier to pick, he can make a lot of progress, even if he doesn’t reach that level or that target, he will go towards it.

“They should handle the $60 billion by 2030 step-by-step. 2027 to 2030 is only three years away. They want to add another $30 billion. It depends on the projects.

All projects are very expensive. And if you have two or three mega-fields to develop, you may have covered half of that amount already. “He cannot just say, ‘I want to do a $30 billion investment.’

He must lay out what he wants. And then the policy, what the government will do is: who is coming to invest? Are they giving them a tax break? Are they assuring them of security? Are they assuring them of utilities?

Or are they supposed to come and build all their networks, their own roads, their own water and everything? So, you have to attract these people to come in.

“The things that should be done to really attract the investors is first, the projects have to be something that are doable, are economic, and have the security of their investment. They can get some tax breaks for a number of years.

They can get their dividends, repatriate their dividends. If they bring in money to invest, they must be able to repatriate their dividends. So, those are some of the things that can attract investors to this country.”

The ex-GMD said there was the need to foster peace between the oil companies and their host communities. He noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) specified guidelines that will engeander harmony in the oil bearing and oil producing communities.

He also urged the current NNPC Ltd team to be transparent and not be over-ambitious. Oyibo said: “ The PIA has specified things to do to ensure that restiveness is reduced to a minimal level.

Addressing insecurity in oil bearing and oil producing states, will also help to attract investment in the sector. Security is key. “They have to take communities along. The PIA has set up host community development committees.

You have to put sincere people in those committees and develop the communities. Then, they will help you to fight the vandals so that you cannot do your own project, and you cannot get the oil to market. So, security is very important.

“Attracting technologies will definitely help. Once you have a project, technology is worldwide. So, if you are choosing your partners, you must choose those that have the technology, or have access to technology.

Most of these major companies or producers, they don’t have their own technology. They use technology companies. They buy technology.

All of them, just like you come here, you want to drill a well, and that piece is not going to drill by itself. You give it to a drilling company. “You want to do production, you get a company that can build a flow station that has the technology.

So, those are the huge companies. We know the companies all over, in every aspect of the industry, that have superior technology, that if they agree to come, they will come.

Especially if they think that it is a place they can invest and make profits, they will come. Remember, they are not Father Christmas. They also come in to make profits.

“So, it should be a win-win situation. We make profits, we develop our country, they help us to develop, they make profits. “The NNPC team should be transparent, look at the projects, and not be over-ambitious.

They can do what they know is doable, and then also, give the investors some confidence that their investment is safe and it is profitable.”