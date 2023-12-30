‘Security Guards Defiled My 16-Year-Old Niece Through The Anus’ –Businesswoman

A businesswoman (name withheld) has told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, that two guards, Olabamiji Qudus and Jonah Christian, allegedly defiled her 16-year-old niece. While being led in evidence by the lawyer for the Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Boye, the businesswoman hinted to the court that she recognised the defendants as those who defiled her niece. According to her, the suspects were security guards at the school the alleged survivor attended.

In revealing that the alleged survivor, who was slow in learning and speaking, started living with her, following the demise of her mother in 2015, the witness insisted that the survivor was in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 when the alleged incident happened. While adding that the minor took ill and was given a malaria drug, but could not get well, the businesswoman posited that, rather, faeces started coming out of the minor’s anus.

In her words: “We took her to Isolo General Hospital, but we were referred to Andrew Hospital in Surulere, where we were told that she had been defiled through the anus. “We took her home and questioned her greatly before she confessed that gatemen in her school had sexual intercourse with her. “She further said that she was threatened not to tell anyone, else, they would kill her. “The case was reported at the Orile-Iganmu Police Station, and when she was asked to point out those who slept with her, she pointed at the two defendants.”

During cross-examination by counsel for the defence, Mr Mufutau Durojaiye, the witness confirmed before Justice Oshodi that the alleged survivor was her late sister’s daughter. The witness further confirmed before the judge that the minor was slow to speak, but did not have any mental issue. She added that findings from the hospital showed that the minor was defiled through the anus. “The police at Orile-Iganmu took us to WARIF where we were referred to the Ikeja General Hospital. “She was given drugs and a medical report,” the witness said.

The defendants are standing trial on a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration. It was the submission of the prosecution that the defendants committed the offence sometime in February 2022 at Tonia International College, Coker, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos. The Lagos State Government, which is prosecuting the case, alleged that the defendants defiled the minor and assaulted her by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged offences, according to the prosecution, contravene Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Justice Oshodi adjourned until February 27, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.