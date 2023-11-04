Security Guard Strangled Pregnant Girlfriend To Death Over Refusal To Abort Pregnancy, Police Tell Court

The Lagos State Police Command has informed Magistrate O. Y Adefope of the Yaba Magistrates’ Court that a security guard with the Univer- sity of Lagos, (UNILAG), Isaiah Ofem, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Victoria Adeyemi, as a result of the disagreement they had due to the pregnancy which he had instructed her to abort.

Addressing the court on a count of murder slammed against the security guard, the prosecutor, Haruna Maga- ji, further hinted to the court that the 34-year-old Ofem committed the offence on June 17, 2023, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State. According to the prosecutor, Ofem and Adeyemi had a disagreement on the pregnancy which he instructed her to abort, adding that angered by Adeyemi’s decision to walk out on him, the defendant pushed her, and she fell off the staircase.

The prosecutor insisted that the defendant quickly strangled her, threw her body over the fence, and cleaned up the blood stains from the stairs. Magaji equally stated that the defendant was arrested after the deceased’s phone was tracked and found in his possession.

The charge read in part, “That you, Isaiah Ofem, on June 17, 2023, around 8.30 pm, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Victoria Adeyemi, aged 27 years, by strangling her to death and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015”.

However, the plea of the defendant, who was first arraigned on August 11 and remanded until October 3, was not taken. The presiding Magistrate directed that Ofem be kept in custody pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned till December 6, 2023.