Security Guard Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

One Olawale Olarewaju, a security guard has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Justice Rahman Oshodi chastised the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for failures and delays in justice in bringing the defendant to court after being in jail custody for eight years.

He claimed the case was dismissed due to Justice Sherifat Solebo’s (rtd) lack of diligence in prosecuting him when the correctional facility failed to present him for arraignment despite the issuing of a production warrant from 2016 to 2019.

He stated that the defendant stayed in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for approximately eight years, from the day of his confinement till he was produced before me for arraignment on January 3, 2023.

“The preceding demonstrates gaps in the operation of the Nigeria Correctional Service.”

Oshodi ruled that the prosecution proved the elements of defilement with charge number LD/2359C/2016 against the defendant.

He stated that the survivor (now 18 years old) testified in court that she was 13 years old when the incident occurred and that the defendant was a security guard at a construction site.

According to him, the survivor told the court that the defendant forced sex on her when she went to get water at the site.

Oshodi stated that the survivor’s testimony was consistent with that of her father, who was the prosecution witness two.

He stated that the survivor presented a vivid and unwavering testimony of what the defendant did to her.

The judge determined that the defendant contradicted himself, rendering his evidence-in-chief untrustworthy.

He then convicted him of the accusation and sentenced him to life imprisonment.