Security Guard Nabbed For Stealing School Propertes In Jigawa

The operatives of Jigawa State Police Command have apprehended a 30-year-old security guard identified as Hassan Adamu for his suspected involvement in the theft of properties from Government Girl Unity Secondary School in Kazaure.

Confirming his arrest, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam said the command recovered some of the school properties stolen following his arrest.

He said, “One Bashir Ahmed, a Vice Principal at Government Girls Unity Secondary School Kazaure, reported at Kazaure Police Station that on Sunday at about 1700hrs, he discovered that some of the school properties were stolen by unknown persons.”

According to him, following the report received by the police, a surveillance squad from the Kazaure Division conducted an operation at a shop in KanGada quarters in the Kazaure Local Government Area.

During the operation, they arrested Hassan Adamu from Bornu-Kishi village in Yobe State, who also served as a security guard at the school. Two sacks were seized from him, containing the following items:

He explained that some of the recovered items include a printer machine, minicomputers, ceiling fans, and a disc receiver.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam explained that, during the interrogation, the suspect confessed to using a master key to gain access to the storage area and steal the items.

He said the investigation is going on to recover the remaining stolen items and will be charged in court for prosecution.