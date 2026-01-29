Security Guard Bags Life Jail For Raping Nurse

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced a security guard, Emmanuel Buchi, to life in prison for raping a 37-year-old nurse in a school clinic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buchi and the nurse were employees of Greensprings School, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki, where the incident occurred on November 27, 2021. Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the Lagos State Government had successfully proved the charges of rape and assault occasioning harm against the convict.

Oshodi described Buchi as a pathological liar whose attempt to deviate from the offences he committed did not hold water. According to the judge, the convict showed no remorse for his actions, as he continued to maintain that the survivor (prosecutrix) consented to sexual intercourse with him.

He noted that the sentence for rape was a mandatory life imprisonment prescribed by law, reflecting society’s condemnation of the crime. The judge further said the circumstances of the case were deeply troubling, as the convict threatened the prosecutrix while raping her in the school clinic.

Justice Oshodi said the evidence of the prosecutrix was corroborated by two other prosecution witnesses. He said the evidence of the prosecutrix was clear, consistent, credible and convincing, while that of the convict was unreliable and tainted with lies.

The court added that the evidence showed the convict used force and violence against the prosecutrix by pressing her hands down, grabbing her legs, and using his security boots to stamp on her legs. It said medical examination showed black discolouration on her left eye and bruises on the inner part of her vagina.

The court noted that, in his extra-judicial statement to the police, the convict wrote that the prosecutrix told him, “Leave me now.” The convict admitted under cross-examination that he interpreted her refusal to mean consent.

The court further held that the convict fabricated a defence by claiming that the prosecutrix was his girlfriend, a claim contradicted by his statement to the police. Justice Oshodi said: “Beyond the physical injuries, the prosecutrix will carry the psychological scars of that violation. “Consequently, you are sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and three years’ imprisonment for assault occasioning harm.”