Security: Gombe Gov’t Hands Over 50 Vehicles To Security Outfits

…As Law Enforcement Agencies Conduct ‘Show of Force’ Exercise to Demonstrate Readiness

The Gombe State Government is committed to maintaining its status as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, as various security agencies in the state took possession of operational and surveillance vehicles donated by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Speaking after a ‘Show of Force’ exercise, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), stated that following the formal inauguration of the vehicles at the recently concluded 2nd Gombe State Security Summit, all vehicles have now been officially handed over to their designated security agencies.

“From today, these vehicles are in the custody of their respective security agencies and will be deployed to ensure the protection of lives and property across Gombe State,” he said.

Col. Bello commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for prioritizing the security and well-being of the people, emphasizing that peace is the foundation of development.

“Gombe State is making remarkable progress because we have peace, and this stability is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate efforts by the government,” he remarked.

He revealed that security agencies had consistently expressed concerns over logistics and mobility challenges, and the governor swiftly responded with an unprecedented intervention by providing 50 fully equipped operational vehicles, a first in the 29-year history of Gombe State.

Reaffirming the governor’s commitment to security, Col. Bello explained that the intervention was aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of Gombe State’s residents while equipping security agencies with the necessary tools to combat crime.

“The purpose of this ‘Show of Force’ exercise is to reassure the public of their safety and send a strong message to criminal elements that security forces are fully prepared to neutralize any threats to the peace and stability of the state,” he stated.

He urged residents to move about freely without fear, assuring them that security operatives are proactive and will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Gombe State Security, Traffic, and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC), ACP Ibrahim Bappah (rtd), affirmed the commitment of all security agencies to judiciously utilize the vehicles for optimal security operations.

“All security outfits, both federal and local, have received their vehicles, and we are ready to put them to effective use in reciprocating Governor Inuwa’s generous support,” he assured.

It will be recalled that Gombe State recently hosted its 2nd Security Summit, themed ‘Building a Safer and More Secure Gombe State: Addressing Insecurity Through Collective Action, where various stakeholders commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership and security strategy for creating a peaceful environment conducive to business and economic development.

