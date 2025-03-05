Security: Fubara Hands Over Helicopter To Nigeria Air Force 

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has handed over AgustaWestland AW139 Helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost national security operations, enhance aerial surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

The Governor, who spoke during the handover at the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Rumuomasi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Wednesday, stressed that his administration would continue to safeguard national economic assets by improving performance, efficiency of security personnel.

Fubara explained that as a member of the committee saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the country’s critical national assets in the Niger Delta are protected and secured to enhance increased oil production, he would continue to implement measures to achieve success.

He said: “And, as part of our responsibility, we are required to provide basic support in the form of logistics for effective operation, not just for the Air Force but including the Army, Navy, Police, NSCDC and the Directorate of State Security Services.

“Knowing fully well that we are saddled with this responsibility, we were confronted with this request that, having left our Augusta Westland AW139 Helicopter here for so many years, to donate it to the Air Force for optimum utilisation.”

Fubara stated that the helicopter, owned by the Rivers State Government, had been out of operation because the contractor (Aero) the government gave it to use for commercial purposes refused to remit agreed revenue.

He said, “So, there was a problem between Aero Contractor and the previous administration where this helicopter was forcefully retrieved from them. Since then, it has been abandoned here at the Air Force Base.

“When we received the request from the Chief of the Air Staff that they are interested, if we will be willing to donate it, for security operations, we didn’t hesitate.

“We brought it before the State Executive Council, we deliberated on it, and agreed that the success of the operations of the Air Force in securing critical assets is paramount to us, and serves the interest of the State.”

Fubara pointed to immense benefits an increased production level of crude oil will have on the general economic wellbeing of Nigeria, and specifically, Rivers State.

The consideration, he said, was therefore, not frightful to make because the course for which it was being donated is worthwhile, and shows unalloyed support to President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government policy to achieve improved revenue to address critical development challenges.

He added, “And, what we are doing today is a demonstration of our commitment. This is not politics.

“This is a sincere commitment to support the operations, and the success of Nigeria. We did not request for anything. Our only request is that this donation should be adequately and effectively used to secure lives, national assets and major operations in Rivers State and the Niger Delta at large.

“So, we are doing this today, officially handing over this asset of Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Air Force, and we are doing it in the open, not in the secret. We are doing it here to let the world know that we are not exchanging it for anything. It is purely a support for the success of this country.

“We are happy that this is happening in our own time. We are happy that the records and history will have it that our administration paid serious attention to security of lives and property of our people in our time.”

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who formally received the helicopter, said that the gesture by the Rivers State government exemplifies the collaborative approach that is needed to strengthen national security.

He stated that such gesture will ensure a more responsive, agile, and capable force to address contemporary security challenges, especially because the security landscape in Nigeria demands dynamic and proactive measures to counter the evolving threats posed by non-state actors.

He added, “The AW139 Helicopter will significantly enhance our operational capacity, particularly in tactical airlift, search and rescue missions, and disaster relief efforts.

“With its advanced avionics, high-speed capability, and versatility, this platform will improve our ability to conduct rapid response missions and humanitarian operations.

“The addition of this aircraft to our fleet further underscores our commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The operational effectiveness of any air asset depends not only on its acquisition but also on the availability of well-trained personnel and a robust maintenance support system.

“I am pleased to announce that the Nigerian Air Force has already commenced comprehensive training programmes for our pilots, engineers, and technicians to ensure the optimal utilization of this helicopter.

“Furthermore, we are strengthening our maintenance infrastructure to guarantee the sustainability and serviceability of this asset in the long run.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

