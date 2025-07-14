Security Forces Rescue Kidnap Victim, Kill Hoodlum In Anambra

Operatives of the Joint Security Force in Anambra State have rescued a kidnap victim while also killing one of the suspected kidnappers during a gun duel.

A statement by the spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident occurred on Saturday at Aguata Local Government Area.

Ikenga said: “In the late hours of 12th July 2025, operatives of the Police-led Joint Security Force from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Aguata, while on a night visibility patrol around Amaokpala, encountered a group of armed hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel.

“During the operation, the operatives successfully rescued a 26 year old female kidnap victim, neutralised one of the armed criminals, and recovered some items.

“The hoodlums opened fire upon sighting the patrol team, and the operatives tactically returned fire, leading to a gun duel that lasted approximately forty (40) minutes.

“One suspect was fatally wounded and later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, where the body was deposited in the morgue for preservation.”

He listed the items recovered from the hoodlums to include one pump-action gun, 11 live cartridges, one ash-coloured Toyota Camry Sedan with Reg. No: Lagos-EPE-208-FK, one police belt and one carton of Chelsea sachet alcoholic drink.

Others are one Zenith Bank ATM card, one axe, one small Tecno mobile phone, one packet of cigarettes, assorted charms and a cash sum of N2,700.

He added that the rescued victim has since been debriefed and provided with necessary medical attention, ahead of a reunion with her family.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, as commending the efforts of the operatives and reaffirming the command’s commitment to making Anambra State unattractive to all forms of criminal activities.